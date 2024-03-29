Menu
Search
Subscribe
South West

Fulfill your promises to Nigerians – Bode George tells Tinubu

By: Naija247news

Date:

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his promises to the people of Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

George made this call in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

According to him, Tinubu needs to fulfill his promises before Nigerians can be encouraged to speak positively of their country.

George’s appeal comes after President’s speech on Thursday, admonishing Nigerians to always pray for Nigeria and stop cursing the country.

The elder statesman said that President Tinubu’s speech is very heart-warming but Nigerians would want him to translate what he said into giving hope to them.

He said, “Those are all appeals, what should follow is let there be some methodology economically, physically to ensure that you give hope to the people, especially young people who have no jobs, no future, no hope; that is what drives people in the opposite direction.

“And once there is abject poverty in the land, people will remain angry. I feel for our people and I want him (Tinubu) to translate what he has said which is quite heart-warming into giving the people a lot of hope.

“If there is no hope when you wake up in the morning, you don’t even know where you are going to go, you are not running for any job, you are not doing anything, to get a meal in a day was hell, people will resort in different directions,” he said.

George also appealed to President Tinubu to reduce the security tension in the country.

Meanwhile, George said there was no way the 1999 Constitution could solve the issue of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the constitution should be revisited and the issue of establishing state police be taken seriously as it will complement the national police.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
One injured as suspected explosion rocks Abuja community
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

One injured as suspected explosion rocks Abuja community

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
There was panic in some parts of the Federal...

“Uche Secondus Declares Governor Fubara as Leader of PDP in Rivers State, Grants Full Control Over Party Structure”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...

PDP holds NEC, BoT meetings April 18

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic...

Pope Francis pulls out of Easter event ‘to preserve his health’

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Pope Francis pulled out of Friday’s Way of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

One injured as suspected explosion rocks Abuja community

Regions 0
There was panic in some parts of the Federal...

“Uche Secondus Declares Governor Fubara as Leader of PDP in Rivers State, Grants Full Control Over Party Structure”

South South 0
Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),...

PDP holds NEC, BoT meetings April 18

Political parties 0
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading