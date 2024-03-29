Fulfill your promises to Nigerians – Bode George tells Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfill his promises to the people of Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

George made this call in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

According to him, Tinubu needs to fulfill his promises before Nigerians can be encouraged to speak positively of their country.

George’s appeal comes after President’s speech on Thursday, admonishing Nigerians to always pray for Nigeria and stop cursing the country.

The elder statesman said that President Tinubu’s speech is very heart-warming but Nigerians would want him to translate what he said into giving hope to them.

He said, “Those are all appeals, what should follow is let there be some methodology economically, physically to ensure that you give hope to the people, especially young people who have no jobs, no future, no hope; that is what drives people in the opposite direction.

“And once there is abject poverty in the land, people will remain angry. I feel for our people and I want him (Tinubu) to translate what he has said which is quite heart-warming into giving the people a lot of hope.

“If there is no hope when you wake up in the morning, you don’t even know where you are going to go, you are not running for any job, you are not doing anything, to get a meal in a day was hell, people will resort in different directions,” he said.

George also appealed to President Tinubu to reduce the security tension in the country.

Meanwhile, George said there was no way the 1999 Constitution could solve the issue of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the constitution should be revisited and the issue of establishing state police be taken seriously as it will complement the national police.