FG Postpones Commencement of Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Train Services to April

The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the commencement of train services on the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail line until April. This delay affects the Port Harcourt-Aba rail project, which is part of the broader Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail project initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Contrary to the initial plan for operations to begin by the end of March, Minister for Transportation, Saidu Alkali, revealed the new date during an inspection of the reconstructed rail tracks in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Alkali attributed the postponement to a delay on the part of the contractor handling the project, assuring that it would be delivered in April.

He stated, “They gave us March for the commencement of operation, but I’m sure while they were doing the inspection, there were some observations, and because of exigencies and technicalities of the work, it has been extended to April, because March is already 29 today.”

The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering all ongoing projects across the country, including efforts to link the rail line to Port Harcourt Port and Onne Port to start operations from the two seaports to Aba.

Acknowledging the dissatisfaction with missed deadlines, Alkali noted, “Not really that I am not satisfied with the level of work done, but you know when somebody has given you a deadline, and the deadline didn’t really work, of course, you will be dissatisfied with the failed deadline he gave you ab initio. But if somebody promises you March and is able to deliver in April, I think you can manage with that.”

He assured that financing for the Calabar-Enugu-Abuja standard gauge rail line and the Ibadan to Abuja section was being sorted out, reiterating the government’s commitment to infrastructure development nationwide.

Alkali urged the public to remain calm and support the government’s efforts aimed at providing relief and enhancing transportation infrastructure in the country.