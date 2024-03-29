Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

FG Postpones Commencement of Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Train Services to April

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the commencement of train services on the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail line until April. This delay affects the Port Harcourt-Aba rail project, which is part of the broader Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail project initiated by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Contrary to the initial plan for operations to begin by the end of March, Minister for Transportation, Saidu Alkali, revealed the new date during an inspection of the reconstructed rail tracks in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Alkali attributed the postponement to a delay on the part of the contractor handling the project, assuring that it would be delivered in April.

He stated, “They gave us March for the commencement of operation, but I’m sure while they were doing the inspection, there were some observations, and because of exigencies and technicalities of the work, it has been extended to April, because March is already 29 today.”

The Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering all ongoing projects across the country, including efforts to link the rail line to Port Harcourt Port and Onne Port to start operations from the two seaports to Aba.

Acknowledging the dissatisfaction with missed deadlines, Alkali noted, “Not really that I am not satisfied with the level of work done, but you know when somebody has given you a deadline, and the deadline didn’t really work, of course, you will be dissatisfied with the failed deadline he gave you ab initio. But if somebody promises you March and is able to deliver in April, I think you can manage with that.”

He assured that financing for the Calabar-Enugu-Abuja standard gauge rail line and the Ibadan to Abuja section was being sorted out, reiterating the government’s commitment to infrastructure development nationwide.

Alkali urged the public to remain calm and support the government’s efforts aimed at providing relief and enhancing transportation infrastructure in the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rema Plans to Empower Youths Following Music Industry Breakthrough
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Rema Plans to Empower Youths Following Music Industry Breakthrough

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Afrobeats sensation, Daniel Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has...

JUST IN: Senate Set to Lift Suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
The Senate is poised to lift the suspension of...

Blackout: Electricity National Grid Restored with 18 Power Stations Online, Generating 3,662 MWs

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Twenty-four hours after the electricity national grid collapsed for...

Kebbi governor seeks review in revenue sharing formula

Naija247news Naija247news -
Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi has called for a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Rema Plans to Empower Youths Following Music Industry Breakthrough

Music 0
  Afrobeats sensation, Daniel Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has...

JUST IN: Senate Set to Lift Suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi

Election Views 0
The Senate is poised to lift the suspension of...

Blackout: Electricity National Grid Restored with 18 Power Stations Online, Generating 3,662 MWs

Infrastructure 0
Twenty-four hours after the electricity national grid collapsed for...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading