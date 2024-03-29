Fed Govt Orders Linking of Port Harcourt-Aba Rail Line to Ports for Freight Operations

The Federal Government has issued a directive to connect the nearing-completion Port Harcourt-Aba rail line to the Port Harcourt and Onne Ports in Rivers State, in preparation for the commencement of freight operations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Senator Saidu Alkali, the Minister of Transportation, revealed this development while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, following an inspection of the Port Harcourt-Aba Railway track reconstruction.

Alkali noted that while the commencement of train operations on the route was initially slated for March 2024, it would now be delayed until April due to technical issues.

“This is my second visit to Port Harcourt for the rail line inspection since assuming office as Minister of Transportation. Although the initial deadline was March, during the inspection, it became apparent that due to technicalities, the commencement might be pushed to April,” Alkali stated.

Expressing disappointment at the contractors’ failure to meet the March deadline, Alkali emphasized the importance of adhering to commitments. He acknowledged the contractors’ assurance of operational readiness by March 6, albeit with a slight delay.

Despite financial challenges, Alkali affirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to completing all rail projects nationwide, including both standard and narrow gauge lines.

“The contract for the standard gauge was awarded by the previous administration, and we’ve been addressing financing challenges. Once financing arrangements are finalized, we’ll proceed with the project,” he explained.

Asserting the government’s determination to advance national infrastructure, Alkali directed the contractors to establish connections between the Port Harcourt rail line and the Port Harcourt and Onne Ports, facilitating freight operations.