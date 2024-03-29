Eko Disco announces system collapse of its power network

March 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced the collapse of it power network resulting in a loss of electricity across its network.

The company disclosed this in a statement to its customers on its official X handle.

According to the statement, the system collapsed occurred around 16:28hrs (04:28pm).

However, the company noted that it is currently collaborating with its partners to restore power across its area of operation.

The statement reads:

“Kindly be informed that there was a system collapse at 16:28 hrs which resulted in loss of power supply across our network.”

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored.” (www.naija247news.com).