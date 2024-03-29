Menu
Search
Subscribe
Renewable Energy

Eko Disco announces system collapse of its power network

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced the collapse of it power network resulting in a loss of electricity across its network.

The company disclosed this in a statement to its customers on its official X handle.

According to the statement, the system collapsed occurred around 16:28hrs (04:28pm).

However, the company noted that it is currently collaborating with its partners to restore power across its area of operation.

The statement reads:

“Kindly be informed that there was a system collapse at 16:28 hrs which resulted in loss of power supply across our network.”

“We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid. We will keep you updated as soon as power supply is restored.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Investors Gain N157bn as All Share Index Grows by 0.27%
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investors Gain N157bn as All Share Index Grows by 0.27%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renewed interest in MTN Nigeria, alongside...

Zenith Bank to Submit 2023 Financial Statement April 30

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc. on Thursday expressed...

CBN raises bank’s capital requirement from N25bn to N200bn

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal Engages in High-Level Meetings with Nigerian Government in Abuja

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
On Wednesday, March 28, Airtel Africa's Founder and Chairman,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investors Gain N157bn as All Share Index Grows by 0.27%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renewed interest in MTN Nigeria, alongside...

Zenith Bank to Submit 2023 Financial Statement April 30

Companies & Markets 0
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc. on Thursday expressed...

CBN raises bank’s capital requirement from N25bn to N200bn

Economy 0
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading