Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announces new twist as auditions for Big Brother Naija Season 9 kicks off

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular reality TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has announced an exciting new twist for the Big Brother Naija Season 9 audition process.

Multichoice, the organizers of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), had earlier unveiled plans for its highly anticipated 9th season.

A formal announcement issued on the show’s platform disclosed by the production team stated that the BBNaija Season 9 auditions would begin on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 8:00 p.m.

Confirming the new twist that had earlier been announced, the show’s host, Ebuka made the announcement on his Instagram page.

As he announced the return of the auditions, he noted that audition now requires partners.

A wide variety of pairs, such as intimate friends, siblings, couples, parents and child, or any other pairings that constitute a “dynamic duo,” are welcome to apply.

Prospective contestants are encouraged to submit a three-minute video that highlights their unique personalities, strengths as a duo, and reasons why they should be selected to be part of BBNaija Season 9.

Auditions are open until April 20, 2024.(www.naija247news.com).

