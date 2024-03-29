Doctor visits, examines Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody – Ejimakor

The Department of State Services, DSS, has allowed the personal doctor of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to visit and examine him.

Kanu’s Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, made this known via X on Thursday, adding that the struggle to get this done started last year.

Ejimakor added that the legal team also met with the IPOB leader, with an assuring message that they would not relent.

He wrote, “The jinx is finally broken. Today, a very competent doctor, personally chosen by Onyendu #MNK, met and examined him.

“It wasn’t easy, counting from last year when this should’ve happened. The indomitable #MnkLegalTeam also met with MNK today. It’s tough but we must not relent.”

In the past, Ejimakor had criticised DSS operatives over their refusal to allow Kanu access to an independent medical practitioner.

During his last court outing, the IPOB leader said he was suffering from congestive cancer, adding that the DSS was not taking his health condition seriously.

Meanwhile, in another post on Friday, Ejimakor berated the Nigerian army for releasing more than 300 Boko Haram suspects.

The lawyer said it was ironic for the security agencies to detain a person demanding a sovereign state, and free terrorists.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Defence Headquarters said it released 313 Boko Haram suspects to the Borno State government on the orders of the Federal High Court.

Reacting to the development, Ejimakor wrote, “It’s an oxymoron for the Army to declare someone wanted for seeking a separate State and turn around to free HUNDREDS of terrorists, all in the same week.