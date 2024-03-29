Chinyere Udoma cries out as fire destroys her music studio

March 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian gospel singer, Chinyere Udoma has cried out after fire destroyed her music studio in Lagos worth millions of naira.

The fire, which is thought to have started due to defective electrical wiring, damaged millions of naira worth of music equipment and other property.

In an interview, the singer stated that she was on her way to the airport when she learned of the fire.

Chinyere Udoma came to the music studio, which was located in the Eko Akete Jakonde Estate, to find the entire structure in flames.

The singer said that she had previously expressed concerns to the landlord about the bad wiring, but no action was taken.

While the overall cost of the damage is unknown, Udoma expressed her great sadness for the lost equipment and the resulting setback.

The musician posted an emotional letter on her Instagram page, acknowledging the enormous loss while also expressing her steadfast commitment to healing.

She wrote:

“It was a really tough Tuesday for us at @cgvmstudios Lagos. In just a few minutes, everything we’ve worked so hard for, worth hundreds of millions, was gone, consumed by flames.

I’m struggling to find the right words and don’t even know how to start explaining what happened.

All I can say is that we’ve lost everything, but by some miracle, no one was hurt.

We’re in a state of shock and if we’re a bit slow to respond, please understand.

This is a huge setback, but it hasn’t defeated us.

Right now, more than ever, we need your prayers and support.

Despite everything, we’re determined to rebuild from here, stronger and with our faith in each other and in the future intact.

Mama Chi. (www.naija247news.com).