“CBN Reports $1.5 Billion Inflow into Economy, Naira Gains Strength”

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced a significant inflow of over $1.5 billion into the economy in recent days, indicating the positive impact of its monetary policy measures. Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, Mrs. Sidi Ali, revealed this in a statement released to The PUNCH on Friday.

According to Ali, the inflow is a result of the bank’s efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market. She also mentioned that the Nigerian Naira has been strengthening in the Autonomous Foreign Exchange market, trading at N1,309/$1 compared to N1,611/$1 in the second week of March 2024.

On the official NAFEM market, the exchange rate closed at N1,534/$1 on Monday, February 12, 2024, reflecting a significant appreciation of the Naira.

The recent decision by the CBN to increase the interest rate by 200 basis points to 24.75% from the previous 22.75% during its 294th Monetary Policy Committee meeting has sparked concerns among citizens and economic experts. However, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso emphasized that the move aims to stabilize the economy by aligning the interest rate with current inflation levels. He assured that the increase would not be prolonged.

Cardoso also highlighted the clearance of all verified foreign exchange backlogs by the apex bank, indicating an improvement in liquidity in the forex market. Additionally, the CBN conducted a Nigerian Treasury Bills auction of N1.64 trillion on Wednesday, with stop rates ranging from 16.24% to 21.124% for different tenors.

Ali reiterated the commitment of the Cardoso-led CBN to ensuring market stability and appropriate pricing of the Naira against other major currencies globally, emphasizing that the recent exchange rate trends indicate a positive direction for the Naira.