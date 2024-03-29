Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

CBN raises bank’s capital requirement from N25bn to N200bn

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has increased the minimum capital requirement for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) with national licences from N25 billion to N200 billion.

The apex bank also increased capital requirement for banks with regional licences from N15 billion to N50 billion , and those with international licences from N100 billion to N500 billion.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the bank, Mrs Hakama Sidi-Ali, the new minimum capital for merchant banks will be N50 billion.

Sidi-Ali also announced that the new requirements for non-interest banks with national and regional authorisations are N20 billion and N10 billion.

The CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso had in the meeting , urged Nigerian banks to expedite action on the recapitalisation of their capital base in order to strengthen the financial system.

Meanwhile, a circular signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Mr Haruna Mustafa, said that all banks were required to meet the new minimum capital requirement within 24 months commencing from April 1 and terminating on March 31, 2026.

According to Mustafa, the move is to enhance banks’ resilience, solvency, and capacity to continue supporting the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Mustafa urged banks to consider injecting fresh equity capital through private placements, rights issues and offers for subscription to meet the new minimum capital requirements.

He also suggested Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As); and upgrade or downgrade of licence authorisation.

He said that the minimum capital shall comprise paid-up capital and share premium only.

“The new capital requirement shall not be based on the shareholders’ fund.

“Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital shall not be eligible for meeting the new requirement.

” Notwithstanding the capital increase, banks are to ensure strict compliance with the minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirement applicable to their licence authorisation.

“In line with extant regulations, banks that breach the CAR requirement shall be required to inject fresh capital to regularise their position,” Mustafa said.

He said that the minimum capital requirement for proposed banks shall be paid-up capital, adding that the new minimum capital requirement shall apply to all new applications for banking licences submitted after April 1.

“The CBN will continue to process all pending applications for banking licences for which a capital deposit had been made and an Approval-in-Principle (AIP) had been granted.

“However, the promoters of such proposed banks will make up the difference between the capital deposited with the CBN and the new capital requirement not later than March 31, 2026.,” he said

He said that all banks were required to submit an implementation plan, clearly indicating the chosen options for meeting the new capital requirement and various activities involved with their timelines, nor later than April 30.

He said that the CBN would monitor and ensure compliance with the new requirements within the specified time line.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal Engages in High-Level Meetings with Nigerian Government in Abuja
Next article
Zenith Bank to Submit 2023 Financial Statement April 30
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Eko Disco announces system collapse of its power network

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)...

Investors Gain N157bn as All Share Index Grows by 0.27%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renewed interest in MTN Nigeria, alongside...

Zenith Bank to Submit 2023 Financial Statement April 30

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc. on Thursday expressed...

Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal Engages in High-Level Meetings with Nigerian Government in Abuja

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
On Wednesday, March 28, Airtel Africa's Founder and Chairman,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Eko Disco announces system collapse of its power network

Renewable Energy 0
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)...

Investors Gain N157bn as All Share Index Grows by 0.27%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Renewed interest in MTN Nigeria, alongside...

Zenith Bank to Submit 2023 Financial Statement April 30

Companies & Markets 0
March 29, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc. on Thursday expressed...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading