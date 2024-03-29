Menu
Lifestyle News

Burna Boy calls foreign blogs ‘parasites’ over beardless photo of him

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Burna Boy, the Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, has called out some foreign blogs over old and beardless photos of him.

In a now-deleted post on his Instastory, the Afrofusion singer clarified that the pictures of him that had circulated on social media were from 2021.

Burna Boy also tackled some blogs he claimed to have taunted his looks in the photo of him without his signature beard.

The singer referred to the blogs as “parasites”, arguing that they overlooked his achievements but paid attention to irrelevant stories about him.

“To all you weirdos who depend on @theshaderoom @theshadeborough And other weirdo blogs for your daily news. I shaved my beard in 2021 not now,” he wrote.

“But it’s good to know that for all the history I’ve been making and records I’ve been setting and breaking, You parasites only care about who might have f*ck, who I’m f*cking, and stupid shit like ‘Burna boy shaved his beard’.”

The singer also tendered a sarcastic apology to Nigerian blogs, adding that he did not know they took pointers from their foreign counterparts.

“I gotta apologise to Nigerian blogs now cuz I thought their stupidity was unique, I didn’t know they learned all they know from the West,” he added.

In November, Burna Boy offered to pay Nigerian blogs to stop posting about him.

Kudirat Bukola
