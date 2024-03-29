Menu
Blackout: Electricity National Grid Restored with 18 Power Stations Online, Generating 3,662 MWs

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Twenty-four hours after the electricity national grid collapsed for the second time this year, 18 power stations have restored supply with generation hitting 3,662 Megawatts at 3pm on Friday.

Checks on national grid supply data released by the Nigeria System Operator, showed that Azura IPP (417MW), Delta Power (402MW) and Jebba Hydro (366MW) were the top three generators.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN ) had in an earlier statement disclosed that it had successfully restored the national grid following a system disturbance that occurred at 4:28 p.m. on Thursday, 28th March 2024, with full recovery achieved by 10:00 p.m. that same day.

TCN in the statement bybit General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said a report from the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo, described the collapse as “system disturbance”. She said the collapse was “triggered by a significant reduction in generation capacity, primarily due to gas constraints”, adding that “this reduction led to a rapid decline in system frequency.

This created a sudden imbalance in the grid. The imbalance in grid stability was exacerbated by the sudden tripping of Egbin generation turbine 3, resulting in an additional loss of 167MW load and the subsequent collapse of the grid”.

She further disclosed that “the grid has, however, since been recovered and is stable, and is currently transmitting all the generated power to distribution load centres nationwide.

“TCN emphasizes its unwavering commitment to addressing grid challenges and actively working to mitigate disruptions. In instances where challenges extend beyond TCN’s control, the company collaborates with other stakeholders in the power sector value chain to minimize the impact and swiftly restore the grid to normal operation”.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

