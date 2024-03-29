Blackout: Electricity National Grid Restored with 18 Power Stations Online, Generating 3,662 MWs

Twenty-four hours after the electricity national grid collapsed for the second time this year, 18 power stations have restored supply with generation hitting 3,662 Megawatts at 3pm on Friday.

Checks on national grid supply data released by the Nigeria System Operator, showed that Azura IPP (417MW), Delta Power (402MW) and Jebba Hydro (366MW) were the top three generators.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN ) had in an earlier statement disclosed that it had successfully restored the national grid following a system disturbance that occurred at 4:28 p.m. on Thursday, 28th March 2024, with full recovery achieved by 10:00 p.m. that same day.

TCN in the statement bybit General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah said a report from the National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo, described the collapse as “system disturbance”. She said the collapse was “triggered by a significant reduction in generation capacity, primarily due to gas constraints”, adding that “this reduction led to a rapid decline in system frequency.

This created a sudden imbalance in the grid. The imbalance in grid stability was exacerbated by the sudden tripping of Egbin generation turbine 3, resulting in an additional loss of 167MW load and the subsequent collapse of the grid”.

She further disclosed that “the grid has, however, since been recovered and is stable, and is currently transmitting all the generated power to distribution load centres nationwide.

“TCN emphasizes its unwavering commitment to addressing grid challenges and actively working to mitigate disruptions. In instances where challenges extend beyond TCN’s control, the company collaborates with other stakeholders in the power sector value chain to minimize the impact and swiftly restore the grid to normal operation”.