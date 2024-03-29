AY Makun shares video of renovated mansion months after fire accident

March 29, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian comedian AY Makun has flaunted an astonishing rebuild of his Lagos mansion, which was damaged by fire months ago.

Recall that social media users woke up to the news of the fire event that occurred in August 2023, which shocked fans and the entertainment business.

As of the time the fire incident happened, reports said that AY and his family were on vacation abroad assuring their safety.

Despite the disaster, AY remained remarkably resilient. He took to social media to express his appreciation for his family’s safety and to emphasize the value of faith and family.

Fast forward, AY Makun has shown off his Lagos property after it was beautifully renovated months after the fire incident.

The actor took to Facebook and released a video of the immaculately refurbished property, which appears to be more beautiful than the previous house

AY wrote:

“Whom God has blessed no man can curse. We give God all the Glory.” (www.naija247news.com).