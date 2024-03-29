Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal Engages in High-Level Meetings with Nigerian Government in Abuja

On Wednesday, March 28, Airtel Africa’s Founder and Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal, KBE, embarked on a series of significant meetings during his visit to Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

Accompanied by Airtel Africa GCEO, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, and GCEO-designate, Sunil Taldar, Mittal’s first stop was at the office of the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani.

This meeting, attended by Airtel Nigeria CEO, Carl Cruz, served as a platform to discuss potential collaborations between Airtel and the Nigerian government.

Key areas of focus included enhancing data penetration, fostering infrastructure development, and promoting digital inclusion initiatives.

Earlier in the day, Carl Cruz, alongside Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Femi Adeniran, and Chief Legal and Regulatory Affairs Officer, Shola Adeyemi, held a breakfast meeting with Mr. Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

The discussions aimed to advance ongoing engagements and strategic actions, particularly in the realm of financial inclusion, a core pillar of Airtel’s operations.

Airtel remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the communities where it operates.

The company looks forward to collaborating with the administration of President Bola Tinubu to further initiatives related to financial inclusion, data penetration, infrastructure development, and the promotion of a robust digital economy.