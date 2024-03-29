Actress Rita Edochie Honors Late Son of Yul and May Edochie on First Anniversary of His Passing

Actress Rita Edochie Pays Tribute to Late Son of Yul and May Edochie, Kambilichukwu, One Year After His Passing

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a heartfelt Instagram post, actress Rita Edochie commemorates the one-year anniversary of Kambilichukwu’s departure from this world, reflecting on the void left by his absence and the enduring pain of unfulfilled dreams.

Expressing empathy for May Edochie’s profound grief, Rita extends her unwavering support and solidarity, acknowledging the unbearable burden of losing a child.

She shares moments of fleeting hope for Kambilichukwu’s return, only to confront the harsh reality of his permanent absence, his soul now resting in the embrace of the almighty.

Despite the overwhelming emotional turmoil, Rita encourages May to find strength in moving forward, trusting in God’s boundless love and guidance through the darkest of times.

With heartfelt words of comfort, Rita assures May that though Kambilichukwu may no longer be visible, he remains ever-present as a guardian angel, watching over them from above.

In closing, Rita invokes divine grace and fortitude upon May, her children, the Aligwes, and the entire Edochie family, standing steadfast beside them in their journey of healing and remembrance.