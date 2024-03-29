Actress Nancy Isime opens up on weight loss

Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has addressed the controversy surrounding her recent weight loss.

This development is coming days after she shared pictures of her weight loss which stirred controversies online.

Speaking on the controversy, Nancy Isime said that she added weight for a movie role in 2022, hoping to shed it after two weeks only for it to take her over a year.

Taking to her Instagram account, the movie star wrote; “I’m not gonna lie, deciding to add weight for a role in 2022 and lose it right after was a lot more challenging than I expected it to be. Took me wayyyy longer and wayyyy too much effort to get the weight off.

“I was too sure I’d lose the weight in 2weeks, just before filming my next project at the time but yeah! My metabolism failed meeee I dragged the weight for over a year and across a few more projects Never again!!!

“Happy to be back at my healthiest weight, even smashing my goal by at least 3 extra KG. My goal was my 2020 No Sugar July Challenge results but we surpassed that.”

Isime added, “I would have given tips but I kinda like the narrative of my yansh bursting, adds a lirru razzmatazz to my boring online personality