Actor Zack Orji Heads to UK for Post-Surgery Assessment

Renowned actor Zack Orji embarks on a journey to the United Kingdom for his post-surgery assessment following two successful brain surgeries, as disclosed by the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas.

Rollas clarified that Orji’s surgeries went well, and he is currently in good health, but necessitates further evaluation abroad.

Subsequently, Orji’s departure for the UK was confirmed, with photos of him at the airport circulating online, prompting an outpouring of prayers and well-wishes from concerned individuals on social media.

Kelvin Kertz expressed, “May God keep him alive,” while Jay Logan conveyed, “Wishing him all the best and a speedy recovery.”

Mabel Ug humorously added, “Lol. Anyway, I wish you a quick recovery,” and J Jeada shared, “Wishing him a successful surgery and quick recovery.”

Chris Oje concluded with a prayer, “May God restore his health.”