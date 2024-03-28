“Zack Orji survived two brain surgeries” – Emeka Rollas gives update

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas announces that movie actor Zack Orji has successfully undergone two brain surgeries and is currently in good health.

Speaking to Afia TV on Wednesday, the AGN president mentioned that Zack is required to travel abroad for a follow-up examination after the surgeries.

Emeka Rollas stated this while expressing his disappointment with individuals who spread untrue information about Zack’s demise.

According to the AGN leader, rumour mongers only use such news for growing their page at the detriment of any affected party.

In his words;

“Because of the internet age, people just want to grow their page and they can spill nonsense, that was why somebody woke up yesterday morning and said Zack has passed on and I quickly reacted.”

“Zack is never in a position of seriously needing attention as to speak, if not because of privacy I would have just connected him on the phone here, you will see him.

“He just needs a post-surgery evaluation abroad which we are gradually putting together money to send him abroad for that.

“He has survived two brain surgeries, he is in good health, and he is speaking. For somebody to wake up and say that Zack has passed on, is inhuman.” (www.naija247news.com).