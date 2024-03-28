Yoruba Leaders Struggle to Quell Tensions Between Gani Adams and Sunday Igboho

The ongoing feud between the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, and the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, persists despite interventions by prominent Yoruba figures, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Efforts to reconcile the strained relationship between Adams and Igboho have so far proved futile, with tensions remaining high.

The rivalry between the two personalities has been longstanding, often resulting in clashes between their respective supporters vying for dominance in areas like the Soka region of Ibadan.

The friction between Adams and Igboho predates the security raids on Igboho’s residence during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, highlighting their divergent paths in the quest for self-determination, a cause championed by Igboho.

Despite a period of apparent resolution during Igboho’s detention in Benin Republic, the conflict has resurged, fueled by a viral audio clip allegedly implicating Igboho and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, in a plot to harm Adams.

The allegations leveled in the audio clip include accusations of conspiracy to assassinate Adams and involvement in the murder of former Minister of Justice, Chief Bola Ige, among others.

However, Igboho has vehemently denied these allegations through his legal representative, emphasizing his commitment to the Yoruba cause and dismissing the claims as baseless.

In response, both Igboho and Ayinde have threatened legal action against Adams, demanding retractions of the allegations.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Adams denounced the audio clip as distorted and reiterated his readiness to address the accusations against him. He cautioned against attempts to tarnish his reputation, asserting his willingness to confront the issues head-on.

Efforts by Yoruba monarchs and leaders to mediate the dispute have so far failed to quell the animosity between Adams and Igboho. The Yoruba Alliance Forum has urged all parties to prioritize unity and cooperation in addressing common challenges facing the Yoruba people.

As tensions persist, the need for reconciliation and solidarity within the Yoruba community remains paramount in the face of external threats and divisive tactics.