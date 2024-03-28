Why I turned into a woman – Bobrisky

Controversial transgender Bobrisky has narrated his journey to becoming a transgender.

According to Bobrisky, he began crossdressing as a marketing strategy while selling unisex clothes during his undergraduate days at the University of Lagos.

Speaking in a recent interview with Charly Boy, Bobrisky stressed that he didn’t envisage that crossdressing would lead him into becoming a transvestite.

“About nine years ago, I was at the University of Lagos studying Accounting. I also had a side hustle, I was selling unisex clothes. Most times I try the female clothes on myself and I love the outfits.

“From there, I moved to female hairstyles to makeup and more women were patronising my business. So I decided to keep crossdressing since it was lucrative.

“I wasn’t thinking I was going to do it for a very long time. Initially, it was just a marketing strategy but people were complimenting me that I look better as a woman than a man. That’s how I ended up being Bobrisky,” he said.

He added his parents objected to his new lifestyle initially but eventually allowed him to be himself.