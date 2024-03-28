Menu
Lifestyle News

Why Bobrisky was awarded Best Dressed Female – Actress Eniola Ajao

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Nigerian filmmaker and actress Eniola Ajao has addressed the controversy surrounding Bobrisky being presented the “Best Dressed Female” award at the premiere of her movie, ‘Ajakaju’ recently.

Reports indicate that during the launch of her highly anticipated film, “Ajanaku: Beast of Two Worlds,” on Sunday, numerous celebrities attended the event.

Many attendees showcased intriguing costumes, and to the surprise of many, Bobrisky was awarded the title of Best Dressed Female of the Night, along with a prize of one million naira.

This decision sparked discontent among some attendees.

Toyin Abraham, Portable, Dayo Amusa, and others engaged in a heated debate with Bobrisky following her win, causing a stir on social media.

The situation escalated further when it resulted in a public dispute between Femi Adebayo and Dayo Amusa, who criticised the actor for endorsing Bobrisky as the winner.

During an interview with Arise News TV, Eniola explained that selecting Bobrisky as the winner was a deliberate decision aimed at garnering publicity and promoting her film through a strategic marketing tactic.

She emphasised that Bobrisky’s controversial persona was a key factor in this decision, as awarding him the title of Best Dressed Female was intended to generate additional buzz for her project.

Ajao said, “It was all jokes. We just want to have fun. We want people to talk about the movie. My team and I decided that it needed to be in the faces of people. So we decided to give the Best Dressed Female award to Bobrisky since he has always been a very controversial person. At the end of the day, people started talking about it but some people are not happy. They started calling out Femi Adebayo who presented the award. He just presented it, it wasn’t his idea, he was not part of the judges. Nigerians shouldn’t slam him, please.”

