“West Africa’s Cocoa Crisis: Chocolate Prices Soar Amidst Devastation”

Janet Gyamfi, a 52-year-old cocoa farmer from western Ghana, once tended nearly 6,000 cocoa trees on her 27-hectare farm. Now, only a dozen remain, destroyed by illegal gold mining activities.

Gyamfi’s story reflects the broader catastrophe facing Ghana and Ivory Coast, long the world’s cocoa powerhouses.

Illegal gold mining, climate change, sector mismanagement, and disease have converged to decimate cocoa production in West Africa.

Ghana’s Cocobod estimates that 590,000 hectares of cocoa plantations have been infected with swollen shoot virus, spelling long-term decline in production.

As New York cocoa futures hit record highs, consumers are already feeling the impact, with chocolate prices rising over 10% in the United States.

This trend is expected to worsen as the disastrous crops in West Africa begin to affect supply chains.

In Ghana, cocoa plantations are increasingly being overtaken by gold miners, exacerbating the crisis.

Despite efforts to combat disease and rejuvenate plantations, Cocobod faces mounting debt and struggles to secure financing.

The situation in Ivory Coast is similarly dire, with up to 30% of cocoa plantations likely infected.

Climate change further complicates matters, with shifting rainfall patterns threatening future production.

As West Africa’s cocoa supremacy wanes, countries like Ecuador, Brazil, and Peru are poised to step up as major cocoa producers.

However, filling the supply void will take time, leaving small-time growers in West Africa to bear the brunt of the crisis.

Ultimately, the real victims of this crisis are the millions of farmers in West Africa, whose livelihoods are at stake as their incomes dwindle.

The situation, as activists emphasize, is nothing short of disastrous.