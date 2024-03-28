Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cocoa

“West Africa’s Cocoa Crisis: Chocolate Prices Soar Amidst Devastation”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Janet Gyamfi, a 52-year-old cocoa farmer from western Ghana, once tended nearly 6,000 cocoa trees on her 27-hectare farm. Now, only a dozen remain, destroyed by illegal gold mining activities.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gyamfi’s story reflects the broader catastrophe facing Ghana and Ivory Coast, long the world’s cocoa powerhouses.

Illegal gold mining, climate change, sector mismanagement, and disease have converged to decimate cocoa production in West Africa.

Ghana’s Cocobod estimates that 590,000 hectares of cocoa plantations have been infected with swollen shoot virus, spelling long-term decline in production.

As New York cocoa futures hit record highs, consumers are already feeling the impact, with chocolate prices rising over 10% in the United States.

This trend is expected to worsen as the disastrous crops in West Africa begin to affect supply chains.

In Ghana, cocoa plantations are increasingly being overtaken by gold miners, exacerbating the crisis.

Despite efforts to combat disease and rejuvenate plantations, Cocobod faces mounting debt and struggles to secure financing.

The situation in Ivory Coast is similarly dire, with up to 30% of cocoa plantations likely infected.

Climate change further complicates matters, with shifting rainfall patterns threatening future production.

As West Africa’s cocoa supremacy wanes, countries like Ecuador, Brazil, and Peru are poised to step up as major cocoa producers.

However, filling the supply void will take time, leaving small-time growers in West Africa to bear the brunt of the crisis.

Ultimately, the real victims of this crisis are the millions of farmers in West Africa, whose livelihoods are at stake as their incomes dwindle.

The situation, as activists emphasize, is nothing short of disastrous.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s New Mining Licensing Strategy: A Shift Towards Local Processing
Next article
Positive Outlook for Nigeria as Interest-Rate Increases Spark Investor Interest
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Two broke people dating should be a crime” – Cynthia Morgan

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan has explained...

Positive Outlook for Nigeria as Interest-Rate Increases Spark Investor Interest

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria Leads Emerging-Market Rebound Amidst Policy ReformsAs the first...

Nigeria’s New Mining Licensing Strategy: A Shift Towards Local Processing

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria is shifting its mining licensing process to prioritize...

“FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fraud”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried received a 25-year prison sentence...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Two broke people dating should be a crime” – Cynthia Morgan

Entertainment 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan has explained...

Positive Outlook for Nigeria as Interest-Rate Increases Spark Investor Interest

Analysis 0
Nigeria Leads Emerging-Market Rebound Amidst Policy ReformsAs the first...

Nigeria’s New Mining Licensing Strategy: A Shift Towards Local Processing

Manufacturing 0
Nigeria is shifting its mining licensing process to prioritize...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading