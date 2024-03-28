“Two broke people dating should be a crime” – Cynthia Morgan

March 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Cynthia Morgan has explained why two financially, spiritually and mentally broke people dating should be considered a crime.

On her Instagram story, the dancehall singer wondered why people take it personal when they say men shouldn’t be broke and dating.

She continued by outlining the three categories of brokenness that, in her view, exist: spiritual, mental, and financial.

According to Cynthia Morgan, men are natural providers, but it’s acceptable if a man finds a woman while being broke.

However, in her opinion, two financially, spiritually and mentally broke people in a relationship should be a crime.

Her words: “Not sure why people take it personal when they say men shouldn’t be broke and dating. Firstly I will like to state that there are three types of brokenness,1, financial brokenness, mental brokenness and spiritual brokenness. But let me expanciate on the financial brokenness. men are natural providers. If you’re lucky to find a woman that doesn’t mind cool. But two financially, spiritually and mentally broke people dating should be a crime in my opinion”(www.naija247news.com).