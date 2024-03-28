Menu
Thirteen Residents Arrested For Failing To Use Pedestrian Bridge in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Thirteen residents in Lagos state have been arrested and will be charged to court this morning for failing to use the pedestrian bridge.

Posting a video of the suspects, the state Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, wrote

‘’After several warnings by the officials of @LAGESCOfficial (KAI) to use the pedestrian bridge, 13 persons were arrested at about 08.30 this morning for not using the pedestrian bridge at Oshodi Oke.

They have been charged to court for prosecution.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

