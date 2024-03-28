Telecom Subscribers’ Association Urges Extension of SIM-NIN Linkage Deadline

The National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS) has appealed to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to extend the deadline for the disconnection of telephone lines not linked to National Identification Numbers (NIN) beyond the scheduled date of Friday, March 29, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NATCOMS cited challenges faced by subscribers, including difficulties in capturing necessary information for verification by telco agents and uploading data onto the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) server.

Adeolu Ogunbanjo, President of NATCOMS, emphasized the need for the NCC to intervene and prevent telcos from disconnecting lines due to ongoing registration challenges.

Despite the plea, the NCC has maintained that there will be no changes to the deadline for the next phase of disconnection.

The disconnection process, implemented in phases, saw its second phase on March 29, 2024, following the initial phase on February 28, 2024, with a third phase slated for April 15, 2024.

Ogunbanjo highlighted instances where telecom agents overlooked crucial information during registration, leading to incomplete registrations deemed unverifiable.

He also pointed out technical challenges faced by telcos in uploading data onto NIMC’s server, further complicating the registration process.

In response, Kayode Adegoke, Head of Corporate Communications at NIMC, clarified that the commission’s server remains operational, debunking reports suggesting otherwise.

He encouraged subscribers to visit NIMC centers for enrollment, assuring timely issuance of NINs within three hours of enrollment.

Adegoke also emphasized the importance of the NIN-SIM linkage initiative in bolstering security measures and improving service delivery.

The joint efforts of NIMC and NCC aim to simplify the linkage process and enhance efficiency for telecom subscribers nationwide, reflecting their commitment to strengthening security and service delivery.

The SIM-NIN linkage policy, introduced by the Nigerian government in December 2020, aims to improve subscriber data integrity and enhance security within the telecommunications industry.