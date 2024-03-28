Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock Market Closes Positively, All Share Index rises by 0.32%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.32% to close at 104,283.64 points from the previous close of 103,952.47 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.32% to close at N58.963 trillion from the previous close of N58.776 trillion, thereby gaining N187 billion.

An aggregate of 449.7 million units of shares were traded in 10,260 deals, valued at N12.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 29 equities appreciated in their share prices against 20 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

CWG led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N7.15 from the previous close of N6.50.

JULI and FTN Cocoa among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.97% and 9.94% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Northern Nigerian Flour Mills led other price decliners as it shed 9.97% of its share price to close at N48.30 from the previous close of N53.65.

Prestige Assurance and OMATEK among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.68% and 8.86% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank traded about 53 million units of its shares in 867 deals, valued at about N2.26 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 83.6 million units of its shares in 1,188 deals, valued at N1.97 billion.

UBA traded about 49.7 million units of its shares in 623 deals, valued at about N1.36 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos Arraigns Financial Advisor Over Alleged N69m, $10,000 Fraud
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Arraigns Financial Advisor Over Alleged N69m, $10,000 Fraud

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
28,Mar 2024. The Lagos State government has arraigned a Financial...

Dangote, Elumelu, Others Make Tinubu’s New Economic Team

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
28 March 2024. In a strategic move to bolster the...

Release of Kuriga schoolchildren: Matters arising, by Ikechukwu Amaechi

Naija247news Naija247news -
I WAS overjoyed on Monday watching the released Kuriga...

“16 Parties Successfully Nominate Candidates for Edo Governorship Election, Two Miss Deadline”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA—Sixteen out of the 18 political parties that held...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Arraigns Financial Advisor Over Alleged N69m, $10,000 Fraud

Cases & Trials 0
28,Mar 2024. The Lagos State government has arraigned a Financial...

Dangote, Elumelu, Others Make Tinubu’s New Economic Team

Politics & Govt News 0
28 March 2024. In a strategic move to bolster the...

Release of Kuriga schoolchildren: Matters arising, by Ikechukwu Amaechi

Opinion 0
I WAS overjoyed on Monday watching the released Kuriga...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading