Security News

Sokoto kidnap victim who spent 96 days in bandits’ captivity dies after regaining freedom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A kidnap victim, Salisu Iliyasu Takakume, who was released last week by bandits after 96 days in captivity, has died.

Iliyasu was among the victims abducted in Takakume village, Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

He passed away around 10:00 pm on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

Family members, who confirmed the sad development said he died due to the starvation he survived while in captivity. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
