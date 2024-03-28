Menu
North West

Senegal President-elect, Bassirou Faye has changed the game – Shehu Sani

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani said the President-elect of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, has changed the rules of politics in the African continent.

Sani stated this in a statement via his X handle on Thursday.

Faye, a 44-year-old member of the banned African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity, PASTEF, won the presidential election as an opposition coalition’s populist.

Bassirou Faye will replace President Macky Sall on April 2nd.

Speaking on the emergence of Faye, Sani said, “When Mbappe requested to play for Cameroon,they demanded money from him & then France gave him the opportunity to play for France.

“If he chooses to identify himself as French & not Cameroonian, he is right. Those who were with you in your moment of trials or need are your true friends.

“The new President of Senegal has changed the rule; behind every successful man there are two women,” he stated.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

