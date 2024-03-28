Menu
Tinubunomics Policies

President Tinubu Names Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as Chairman of Code of Conduct Bureau

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending Senate approval. The announcement was made by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

Dr. Bello brings over 25 years of professional experience in various sectors, including banking, consulting, law enforcement, and academia. President Tinubu expressed confidence that Dr. Bello, once confirmed by the Senate, will lead the CCB with integrity to uphold its mandate of promoting public morality and ensuring accountability among public officers.

Court Discharges Mohammed Adoke and Six Others in Malabu Oil Case
Nestlé Nigeria Plc Reports Net Loss of N79 Billion in 2023
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

