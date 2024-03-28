President Tinubu Names Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as Chairman of Code of Conduct Bureau

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), pending Senate approval. The announcement was made by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday.

Dr. Bello brings over 25 years of professional experience in various sectors, including banking, consulting, law enforcement, and academia. President Tinubu expressed confidence that Dr. Bello, once confirmed by the Senate, will lead the CCB with integrity to uphold its mandate of promoting public morality and ensuring accountability among public officers.