Police gun down two notorious bandits in Benue

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Men of Operation Zenda, a Joint Task Force (JTF) attached to the Benue State Police Command have gunned down two notorious bandits and arrested another after engaging them in a gun duel.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Anene Sewuese Catherine, who made this known in a statement on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, said police had acted on information that bandits are regrouping at Mba-Mtsar village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state.

According to the PPRO, during the onslaught on the camp of the bandits on Wednesday afternoon, one Type 06 rifle, three AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.6mm ammunition, 80 other ammunition, camouflage uniforms and assorted phones were recovered from the bandits.

“Following information gathered about regrouping of bandits at Mba-Mtsar village, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area for their nefarious activities, a team of operation Zenda JTF was deployed for an operation in the area,” the statement read.

“Upon arrival at the scene, on 27/3/2024 at about 0515hrs, the bandits engaged the police in a gun duel but a superior fire power from the operatives dislodged them.

“Consequently, two of the bandits sustained gunshot injuries and were confirmed dead at the hospital, one was arrested while others escaped with wounds and are been trailed by the operatives.

“Exhibits recovered from the scene include; one (1) Type 06 rifle, three (3) AK-47 magazines loaded with 7.6mm ammunition, eighty (80) other ammunition and assorted phones.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State command CP. Emmanuel Adesina who commended the team for bravery urged them to keep up the good work as taking the war to criminals is a better approach to fight crime. He calls the good people of the state to support the police with useful and timely information.” (www.naija247news.com).

