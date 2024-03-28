Oando Plc Faces JSE Suspension Over Unpublished Audited Results

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Oando Plc, a dual-listed company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has disclosed that trading of its shares on the JSE has been suspended. This suspension comes as a consequence of Oando’s inability to meet the extended deadline for publishing its audited year-end results for 2022.

In addition to the failure to publish its 2022 audited year-end results, Oando also missed the deadline for releasing its interim results for 2023. The company revealed that it received a letter dated March 27 from the JSE, notifying them of the suspension.

Despite its efforts to appeal for a further extension of time from the JSE, Oando was unable to prevent the suspension of its listing on the exchange. However, Oando assured stakeholders that its audited financial results for 2022 will be approved by April 15, 2024.

The statement from Oando also mentioned that the interim results for 2023 will be released shortly after the publication of the 2022 accounts. The company emphasized its commitment to keeping the market informed of any developments regarding the situation.

This recent suspension by the JSE is not the first time Oando has faced such action. In October 2017, Oando was suspended by the JSE following directives from both the NGX and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in Nigeria. The NGX had previously suspended Oando’s trading on October 18, 2017, following directives from the SEC.