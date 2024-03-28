Menu
Oando Plc Faces JSE Suspension Over Unpublished Audited Results

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

Oando Plc, a dual-listed company on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has disclosed that trading of its shares on the JSE has been suspended. This suspension comes as a consequence of Oando’s inability to meet the extended deadline for publishing its audited year-end results for 2022.

In addition to the failure to publish its 2022 audited year-end results, Oando also missed the deadline for releasing its interim results for 2023. The company revealed that it received a letter dated March 27 from the JSE, notifying them of the suspension.

Despite its efforts to appeal for a further extension of time from the JSE, Oando was unable to prevent the suspension of its listing on the exchange. However, Oando assured stakeholders that its audited financial results for 2022 will be approved by April 15, 2024.

The statement from Oando also mentioned that the interim results for 2023 will be released shortly after the publication of the 2022 accounts. The company emphasized its commitment to keeping the market informed of any developments regarding the situation.

This recent suspension by the JSE is not the first time Oando has faced such action. In October 2017, Oando was suspended by the JSE following directives from both the NGX and the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in Nigeria. The NGX had previously suspended Oando’s trading on October 18, 2017, following directives from the SEC.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

