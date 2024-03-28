Ningi demands reinstatement, threatens to drag Akpabio before NBA

The senator representing Bauchi Central in the Senate, Ahmed Ningi, has written the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, demanding that the suspension placed on him be lifted.

Ningi, who wrote Akpabio through his lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), noted that if his suspension was not lifted in the next seven days he would drag the Senate before the Federal High Court.

The Senate, on March 12, sent Ningi on three months suspension over his claim that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3.7tn.

Ningi, in a media interview, claimed that while the budget passed by the National Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year was N25tn, the one being executed by the Presidency was N28.7tn.

However, at the plenary on March 12, the Senate took the Bauchi senator on to defend the allegation, at the end of which he was slammed with a three-month suspension for damaging the image of the Red Chamber over what senators decided was an unfounded allegation.

Following the pronouncement of the suspension, Ningi packed his things and walked out of the Red Chambers, waving to his colleagues.

He subsequently stepped down from his position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators’ Forum and was replaced by the All Progressives Congress Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua representing Katsina Central.

However, two weeks after his suspension, Ningi, through his lawyer, Falana contended that the process of his suspension was faulty.

His letter to the Senate President was received at the Senate President’s office on Wednesday.

In the letter, Falana wrote: “On March 9, 2024, our client granted an interview to the BBC Hausa Service on the 2024 Appropriation Act. He expressed his views on the budget of the Federal Government in the exercise of his fundamental right to freedom of speech guaranteed by Section 39 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act (Cap A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.