Manufacturing

Nigeria’s New Mining Licensing Strategy: A Shift Towards Local Processing

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria is shifting its mining licensing process to prioritize local processing of minerals, requiring companies to present plans for local value addition.

This marks a departure from the country’s previous focus on raw material exports, aiming to extract more value from its mineral wealth.

Government Incentives to Attract Investment
To attract investment, the government will provide incentives such as tax waivers for importing mining equipment, streamlined processes for securing electricity generation licenses, profit repatriation, and enhanced security measures.

Ministerial spokesperson Segun Tomori emphasized the need for companies to outline plans for establishing processing plants and contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Commitment to Local Value Addition

While specific timelines for finalizing the guidelines were not disclosed, Minister Dele Alake recently affirmed the government’s commitment to making value addition a prerequisite for licensing to drive job creation and support local communities.

Aligning with a Continental Strategy

Nigeria’s push aligns with a broader African mining strategy, championed by Minister Alake, aimed at maximizing local benefits from mineral exploration across the continent.

Challenges in Nigeria’s Mining Sector

Despite its vast mineral resources, Nigeria’s mining sector remains underdeveloped, contributing less than 1% to the GDP.

With last year’s exports primarily comprising tin ore and concentrates, mainly to China and Malaysia, Nigeria seeks to attract more investment by expanding licensing and bolstering regulatory frameworks, including efforts to combat illegal mining and organize artisanal miners.

Key Players in Nigeria’s Mining Landscape

Notable foreign mining companies operating in Nigeria include Thor Explorations, Xiang Hui International Mining, and African Natural Resources and Mines, engaged in gold and iron ore exploration and processing projects.

“FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Fraud”
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited.

