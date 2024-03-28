Menu
Nigeria’s Access Holding eyes $1.5 bln share or bond sale

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

ABUJA, March 28 – Nigeria’s Access Holding Plc (ACCESSCORP.LG), opens new tab plans to seek a shareholders vote next month for approval to launch a capital raising program of $1.5 billion via a share sale or bond offering, it said in a notice ahead of the vote.

The holding company, which owns Access Bank, Nigeria’s biggest lender, said it will also ask existing shareholders to raise 365 billion naira ($257.93 million) through a rights issue at a meeting set for April 19.

Shares of Nigerian-based Access Bank Group, which operates across 15 countries, mostly in Africa but including Britain and France, closed at 24 naira on the Nigerian bourse on Wednesday.

They hit a high of 30.70 naira in January.

A recapitalisation is looming for the banking sector in Africa’s biggest economy and most populous nation after central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso said lenders need to play a bigger role in boosting economic growth.

At a monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Tuesday, where the central bank raised rates by 200 basis points to 24.75%, the MPC asked the regulator to quicken action on the recapitalisation of banks.

The lenders will also asked for approval to elect as a non-executive director Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, one of its founders, who had retired.

The move comes after the corporation’s chief executive Herbert Wigwe died in a helicopter crash last month.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

