Nestlé Nigeria Plc Reports Net Loss of N79 Billion in 2023

Nestlé Nigeria Plc faced a net loss of N79 billion in its 2023 operations, marking a stark contrast from the significant profit of nearly N49 billion recorded in 2022. The company’s audited financial report for the full year ended December 2023 revealed substantial net foreign exchange losses amounting to N195 billion, severely impacting its capital base and resulting in a N78 billion deficit in the balance sheet.

The surge in foreign exchange losses, which escalated 23 times over the year, disrupted the company’s otherwise stable growth in operating activities. Additionally, increased interest expenses on the company’s enlarged borrowings added further pressure. Finance expenses tripled to N38.4 billion, reflecting a significant rise in interest-bearing debts, which surged from N155.3 billion in 2022 to N402.3 billion by the end of 2023.

Despite maintaining stable growth in operating activities, Nestlé Nigeria experienced a setback due to the substantial foreign exchange losses, preventing improved operating results from translating into bottom-line growth. Sales revenue increased by 22.5 percent to N547.1 billion, with a corresponding rise in production costs by 13.4 percent to N329.9 billion. However, cost-saving initiatives from input expenses led to a 39.4 percent increase in gross profit to N217.2 billion.

Marketing and distribution expenses grew moderately by 28.7 percent to N73.8 billion, while administrative costs surged by 83.6 percent to N20.1 billion. These cost increases were partly offset by a net write-back of financial assets impairment, amounting to N483.2 million. Despite a boost from finance income, which grew by 19 percent to N5.7 billion, the company faced significant challenges in 2023.

Driven by FX losses, finance costs multiplied 11 times to N233.5 billion, resulting in a pre-tax loss of N104 billion at the end of the year, down from a pre-tax profit of N87.5 billion in 2022. An income tax credit of N24.6 billion helped mitigate the net loss figure to N79.5 billion for Nestlé Nigeria by the close of 2023.