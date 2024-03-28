Menu
Nigeria

NDPC investigating over 400 cases of privacy breaches Involving digital lenders

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is currently investigating over 400 cases of privacy breaches involving digital lenders, popularly known as loan apps.

This is even as the data protection authority is seeking a ban or restriction on mobile numbers found to have been used by lenders to breach the privacy of their customers.

The Commission in its Annual Report 2023 released recently, noted that its ongoing investigations have revealed that “loan apps are overly intrusive”. This is, however, an already known fact considering the barrage of complaints by loan app users over the years.

“They generally violate the principles of Data Protection and Privacy because they have access to contacts, pictures, messages, etc. of data subjects,” the Commission stated.

This indicated that despite an April 2023 policy introduced by Google banning loan apps from accessing photos and contacts of users, the practice has continued.

Acknowledging that privacy breaches by loan apps are a systemic problem, the Commission said it is also adopting a systemic solution by working with other regulators and third-party platforms being used by the lenders.

The NDPC added that it is also collaborating with regulators under the Joint Enforcement and Regulatory Taskforce, to sanitize the digital lending space. It noted that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) now requires lending companies to obtain data protection clearance from NDPC before operation.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

