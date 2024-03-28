Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Appreciates Against Dollar at the NAFEM Window

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira’s euphoric appreciation against the Dollar in the currency market continued on Wednesday, March 27, after it traded in the region of N1,300 per Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that the Naira value improved against the greenback by 5.9 per cent or N82.52 to quote at N1,300.44/$1 versus the previous day’s N1,382.95/$.

As for the black market, the local currency appreciated against the US Dollar in the midweek trading session by N40 to sell for N1,310/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s value of N1,350/$1.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG directs banks to deduct 0.375% stamp duty charges on all loans
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FG directs banks to deduct 0.375% stamp duty charges on all loans

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has directed commercial...

INEC disowns Anambra LP convention

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
28 Mar,2024 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned...

NDPC investigating over 400 cases of privacy breaches Involving digital lenders

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)...

LASG releases land use charge bill for 2024, offers 15% discount on early payments

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Ministry of Finance...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FG directs banks to deduct 0.375% stamp duty charges on all loans

Financials 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has directed commercial...

INEC disowns Anambra LP convention

Politics & Govt News 0
28 Mar,2024 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned...

NDPC investigating over 400 cases of privacy breaches Involving digital lenders

Nigeria 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading