Naira Appreciates Against Dollar at the NAFEM Window

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira’s euphoric appreciation against the Dollar in the currency market continued on Wednesday, March 27, after it traded in the region of N1,300 per Dollar in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Data obtained from the FMDQ Securities Exchange showed that the Naira value improved against the greenback by 5.9 per cent or N82.52 to quote at N1,300.44/$1 versus the previous day’s N1,382.95/$.

As for the black market, the local currency appreciated against the US Dollar in the midweek trading session by N40 to sell for N1,310/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s value of N1,350/$1.(www.naija247news.com).