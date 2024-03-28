MRS Oil Reports Revenue Slump but Exceeds FY Profit Target, Achieving N4.9 Billion

MRS Oil Records Lower-than-Expected Sales but Surprising Bottom Line

MRS Oil’s final quarter sales revenue fell short of expectations, reaching only N81.4 billion compared to the forecasted N154 billion. Despite this significant revenue shortfall, the company managed to surpass its after-tax profit target, closing the year with N4.9 billion in profit, exceeding the projected N4.4 billion for the year, as per the company’s unaudited 2023 full-year financial report.

The company had anticipated generating over 60 percent of its full-year turnover in the final quarter, aiming for sales revenue of around N255 billion by the end of Q3. However, this target was not met.

Nevertheless, MRS Oil reported a remarkable profit improvement in 2023, with its bottom line increasing by 272 percent, from N1.3 billion in 2022 to N4.9 billion.

Although the final quarter fell short in terms of gross profit and operating profit targets, other cost-saving measures, including reduced selling and distribution costs and lower impairment losses on financial assets, helped mitigate the impact of missed sales targets. Additionally, a tax credit of N817 million for the quarter significantly contributed to the improved bottom line.

For the full year, MRS Oil recorded sales revenue of N182.3 billion, representing an 80.9 percent increase from 2022. Despite falling short of the targeted N255 billion, the company managed to achieve substantial growth in gross profit and operating profit.

Furthermore, a notable increase in finance income and a significant reduction in finance costs further bolstered the company’s profitability. The company’s pre-tax profit for the full year increased by 131.2 percent to N5.6 billion, although it fell short of the N6.5 billion target.

Overall, MRS Oil’s performance for the year reflects a resilient bottom line despite challenges in sales revenue, driven by effective cost-saving measures and improved financial management.