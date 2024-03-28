LASG releases land use charge bill for 2024, offers 15% discount on early payments

March 28, 2024.

The Lagos State Ministry of Finance has released the Land Use Charge bill for 2024 to all property and business owners in the state and has incentivized early payment.

Owners who settle their Land Use Charge within 30 days of receiving the bill will be granted a 15% discount.

This development was announced in a statement on the Lagos State Government’s official Facebook page on Wednesday.

“The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Finance, has announced the release of the Year 2024 Land Use Charge (LUC) bills to all residents and property owners in the State.

“Property owners and business owners are encouraged to take advantage of a 15% discount on bills paid within 30 days of receiving the Land Use Charge bill,” the statement read in part.

The statement also revealed that payment of the Land Use Charge bill can be facilitated through banks, electronic platforms, and USSD.

Property and business owners who have complaints concerning the Land Use Charge bill are advised to visit any of the Lagos State Government walk-in centres listed on the back of the bill.

In Lagos State, the Land Use Charge Law 2020 mandates payment by property owners, including lessees with at least a 10-year lease or recipients of property income.

Owners of vacant land are also liable to pay Land Use Charge.

Land Use Charge Demand Notices are issued by officials or can be requested via email or at the Land Use Charge office.

Exemptions apply to properties owned and occupied by pensioners, public libraries, non-profit cemeteries, palaces of Obas and Chiefs, and religious properties used for worship or education, but these owners must apply for exemption to the Lagos State Commissioner of Finance with evidence. (www.naija247news.com).