Nigeria

LASG releases land use charge bill for 2024, offers 15% discount on early payments

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Ministry of Finance has released the Land Use Charge bill for 2024 to all property and business owners in the state and has incentivized early payment.

Owners who settle their Land Use Charge within 30 days of receiving the bill will be granted a 15% discount.

This development was announced in a statement on the Lagos State Government’s official Facebook page on Wednesday.

“The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Finance, has announced the release of the Year 2024 Land Use Charge (LUC) bills to all residents and property owners in the State.

“Property owners and business owners are encouraged to take advantage of a 15% discount on bills paid within 30 days of receiving the Land Use Charge bill,” the statement read in part.

The statement also revealed that payment of the Land Use Charge bill can be facilitated through banks, electronic platforms, and USSD.

Property and business owners who have complaints concerning the Land Use Charge bill are advised to visit any of the Lagos State Government walk-in centres listed on the back of the bill.

In Lagos State, the Land Use Charge Law 2020 mandates payment by property owners, including lessees with at least a 10-year lease or recipients of property income.

Owners of vacant land are also liable to pay Land Use Charge.

Land Use Charge Demand Notices are issued by officials or can be requested via email or at the Land Use Charge office.

Exemptions apply to properties owned and occupied by pensioners, public libraries, non-profit cemeteries, palaces of Obas and Chiefs, and religious properties used for worship or education, but these owners must apply for exemption to the Lagos State Commissioner of Finance with evidence. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

