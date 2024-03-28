Lagos Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Beating His Wife To Death

March 28, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police in Lagos state have arrested a man identified as Emmanuel Okpara for allegedly beating his 40-year-old wife, Patience Johnson, to death. According to police sources, the son of the deceased, Destiny, on March 26 visited the Elere police division to report that he received a call from a neighbor that his mother’s husband has severely beaten her, leaving her with serious injuries.

The police said Destiny immediately visited his mum and found her badly injured and vomitting blood with the said Emmanuel nowhere in sight. Destiny is said to have rushed his mum to the Orile Agege General hospital where she was receiving treatment until she sadly passed away at about 6am today March 28.

The corpse of the deceased has been evacuated to the Mainland general hospital for an autopsy to be carried out on it.

Confirming the incident , the spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect is currently in detention as investigation into the matter is ongoing.(www.naija247news.com).