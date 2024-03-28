Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

Lagos Arraigns Financial Advisor Over Alleged N69m, $10,000 Fraud

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

28,Mar 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Lagos State government has arraigned a Financial Advisor, Oluwatomilola Balogun before the state high court sitting at Tafa Balewa Square over her alleged involvement in N69 million and $10,000 fraud.

Balogun was docked before Justice Ibironke Harrison alongside two companies, Twelvest Limited and Vestract Limited, on a four-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, contrary to section 314(3) of the Criminal Law, Ch. C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecutor, Ms Ade Erinkitola, told the court that the defendants allegedly obtained money from four victims by posing as financial advisors and promising them high returns on investment.

Erinkitola also claimed that the defendants obtained N36,671,000.00 and $5,000 from Omobolanle George Epebitie, N12,000,000.00 and $4,000 from Eriye Onagoruwa, N5,585,000.00 and $1,000 from Adeola Odunlami, and N14,500,000.00 from Modupe Ayeni.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Based on the plea, the prosecutor urged the court to remand Balogun in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services pending the determination of the conclusion of her trial.

However, the defense counsel, Olabisi Makanjuola informed the court that the defendant is on administrative bail, urging the court to allow her to continue enjoying the bail condition because she is a nursing mother.

Makanjuola also undertakes to produce the defendant for trial if the judge chose to release her to him before the hearing of the bail application.

Justice Harrison granted the lawyer’s request, stating that the defendant is eligible for bail.

The judge further advised the lawyer to serve the bail application on the prosecution before the next court date to enable the court to hear it.

She then adjourned the matter to May 2 for the commencement of the trial and hearing of the application.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dangote, Elumelu, Others Make Tinubu’s New Economic Team
Next article
Stock Market Closes Positively, All Share Index rises by 0.32%
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock Market Closes Positively, All Share Index rises by 0.32%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Dangote, Elumelu, Others Make Tinubu’s New Economic Team

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
28 March 2024. In a strategic move to bolster the...

Release of Kuriga schoolchildren: Matters arising, by Ikechukwu Amaechi

Naija247news Naija247news -
I WAS overjoyed on Monday watching the released Kuriga...

“16 Parties Successfully Nominate Candidates for Edo Governorship Election, Two Miss Deadline”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA—Sixteen out of the 18 political parties that held...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock Market Closes Positively, All Share Index rises by 0.32%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Dangote, Elumelu, Others Make Tinubu’s New Economic Team

Politics & Govt News 0
28 March 2024. In a strategic move to bolster the...

Release of Kuriga schoolchildren: Matters arising, by Ikechukwu Amaechi

Opinion 0
I WAS overjoyed on Monday watching the released Kuriga...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading