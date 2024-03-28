KFC Nigeria Issues Apology Over Discriminatory Treatment, Faces FAAN Sanction

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Nigeria has apologized to Adebola Daniel, son of former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniel, for discriminatory treatment at its Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) outlet.

Daniel’s March 27 social media post detailing the incident led to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) shutting down the KFC branch, demanding an apology and a non-discrimination policy.

KFC reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and respect, promising inclusion training for staff and swift action to rectify the situation.

FCCPC Condemns Discrimination, Vows Action

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) condemned the discrimination, emphasizing consumer rights and promising redress for the aggrieved party.