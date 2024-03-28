Menu
Search
Subscribe
Cases & Trials

KFC Nigeria Issues Apology Over Discriminatory Treatment, Faces FAAN Sanction

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Nigeria has apologized to Adebola Daniel, son of former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniel, for discriminatory treatment at its Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) outlet.

Daniel’s March 27 social media post detailing the incident led to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) shutting down the KFC branch, demanding an apology and a non-discrimination policy.

KFC reaffirmed its commitment to inclusivity and respect, promising inclusion training for staff and swift action to rectify the situation.

FCCPC Condemns Discrimination, Vows Action

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) condemned the discrimination, emphasizing consumer rights and promising redress for the aggrieved party.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oando Plc Faces JSE Suspension Over Unpublished Audited Results
Next article
Court Discharges Mohammed Adoke and Six Others in Malabu Oil Case
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

President Tinubu Names Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as Chairman of Code of Conduct Bureau

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello...

Court Discharges Mohammed Adoke and Six Others in Malabu Oil Case

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

Oando Plc Faces JSE Suspension Over Unpublished Audited Results

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Oando Plc, a dual-listed company on the Nigerian Exchange...

CBN Unveils N500bn, N200bn minimum capital base for banks to strengthen Nigeria’s Financial Sector

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
CBN Unveils N500bn, N200bn minimum capital base for banks...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

President Tinubu Names Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello as Chairman of Code of Conduct Bureau

Tinubunomics Policies 0
  President Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr. Abdullahi Usman Bello...

Court Discharges Mohammed Adoke and Six Others in Malabu Oil Case

Cases & Trials 0
  The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

Oando Plc Faces JSE Suspension Over Unpublished Audited Results

Quoted Companies 0
  Oando Plc, a dual-listed company on the Nigerian Exchange...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading