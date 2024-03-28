Menu
Jimoh Ibrahim picks APC governorship nomination form for Ondo poll

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

The senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, yesterday bought the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to participate in the April 20 governorship primary.
A member of the senator’s campaign team for the election, Omo Oba Abayomi Adesanya, bought the forms on his behalf.

It was learnt that Senator Ibrahim, who is currently in Geneva, Switzerland, on a national assignment, is the second aspirant to buy the N50 million Expression of Interest and Nomination forms ahead of the state’s governorship shadow poll.

An online platform had said Senator Ibrahim announced the purchase of the forms in a post on the social media.

He said: “Today, I have obtained Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of our party, APC.

“This is a signal that I am indeed ready to change the face of Ondo State. In connection with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I will turn around the state.

“Let me state clearly that in connection with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, Ondo State has nothing to a do with poverty.

“I have New Hope Agenda for the people of Ondo State and to enhance the standard of living of our people.

“We are not pretenders and we shall fulfil all our electioneering promises if we are elected into office come November 16, 2024.”

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

