Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

INEC disowns Anambra LP convention

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

28 Mar,2024

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned Wednesday’s Labour Party (LP) National Convention in Anambra.

Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, said this when he spoke with Naija247News in Abuja on Thursday.

Oyekanmi said that the conduct of the convention was not monitored by INEC, declining to state further why it was not monitored.

Naija247news however, reports that the LP had on Tuesday shifted the convention from Umuahia in Abia to Nnewi, Anambra State.

Speaking on the change in venue, Mr Kehinde Edun, the LP National Legal Adviser, told newsmen that the party had duly informed INEC about the change in venue and date.

“No, it is holding in Anambra. Nnewi, to be precise, not Umuahia in Abia State again. In fact, Umuahia was not even the first venue we chose. Benin was the first choice before we changed to Umuahia and now Nnewi.

So, we are at liberty to pick any venue of our choice. We only need to inform INEC about the change in venue and time,” Edun said.

Section 82(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 states that political parties shall give INEC at least 21 days notice of convention, congress, conference or meeting.

This includes the convention or meeting convened for the purpose of “merger” and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NDPC investigating over 400 cases of privacy breaches Involving digital lenders
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NDPC investigating over 400 cases of privacy breaches Involving digital lenders

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)...

LASG releases land use charge bill for 2024, offers 15% discount on early payments

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Ministry of Finance...

Stock Market Closes Positively, All Share Index rises by 0.32%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Lagos Arraigns Financial Advisor Over Alleged N69m, $10,000 Fraud

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
28,Mar 2024. The Lagos State government has arraigned a Financial...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NDPC investigating over 400 cases of privacy breaches Involving digital lenders

Nigeria 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC)...

LASG releases land use charge bill for 2024, offers 15% discount on early payments

Nigeria 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Ministry of Finance...

Stock Market Closes Positively, All Share Index rises by 0.32%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading