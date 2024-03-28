Menu
AFCON

I’m not under pressure to coach Eagles – Finidi

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Finidi George, the current head coach of Enyimba, a team in the Nigeria Premier Football League, has expressed that he is not overly concerned about securing the permanent position as head coach of the Super Eagles, according to PUNCH Sports Extra.

Following the departure of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who led the Super Eagles to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup Nations in Ivory Coast, the Nigeria Football Federation announced the vacancy for the head coach position earlier this month. The federation specified that candidates must possess substantial experience at the elite level of football.

Finidi, a former Ajax player who submitted his application for the role, was appointed as the interim coach for the international window. Despite securing a win and experiencing a defeat during his tenure, the 52-year-old coach emphasized that he is not fixated on securing the role permanently.

Speaking in an interview with Modo TV, Finidi expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to lead the team temporarily. He highlighted his familiarity with the players and their capabilities but emphasized his commitment to serving Nigeria to the best of his abilities.

Reflecting on the recent defeat to Mali at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco, Finidi acknowledged that his team made mistakes that proved costly. However, he praised the overall performance of the team, noting the positive intensity displayed and the creation of scoring opportunities.

While lamenting the missed chances, Finidi commended the team’s tactical approach and expressed contentment with their overall play. Despite the defeat, he emphasized the importance of focusing on areas of improvement and remaining optimistic about future matches.

Ningi demands reinstatement, threatens to drag Akpabio before NBA
Telecom Subscribers’ Association Urges Extension of SIM-NIN Linkage Deadline
Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

