I’m not under pressure to coach Eagles – Finidi

Finidi George, the current head coach of Enyimba, a team in the Nigeria Premier Football League, has expressed that he is not overly concerned about securing the permanent position as head coach of the Super Eagles, according to PUNCH Sports Extra.

Following the departure of Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, who led the Super Eagles to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup Nations in Ivory Coast, the Nigeria Football Federation announced the vacancy for the head coach position earlier this month. The federation specified that candidates must possess substantial experience at the elite level of football.

Finidi, a former Ajax player who submitted his application for the role, was appointed as the interim coach for the international window. Despite securing a win and experiencing a defeat during his tenure, the 52-year-old coach emphasized that he is not fixated on securing the role permanently.

Speaking in an interview with Modo TV, Finidi expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to lead the team temporarily. He highlighted his familiarity with the players and their capabilities but emphasized his commitment to serving Nigeria to the best of his abilities.

Reflecting on the recent defeat to Mali at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco, Finidi acknowledged that his team made mistakes that proved costly. However, he praised the overall performance of the team, noting the positive intensity displayed and the creation of scoring opportunities.

While lamenting the missed chances, Finidi commended the team’s tactical approach and expressed contentment with their overall play. Despite the defeat, he emphasized the importance of focusing on areas of improvement and remaining optimistic about future matches.