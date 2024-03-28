I feel blessed to see Memes of my Old Movie Footage on social media – Nollywood Star Osita Iheme

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Osita Iheme, known as Pawpaw in Nollywood, expressed joy at the widespread use of footage from his old movies as memes on social media platforms.

In a recent interview with Next Kulture, the 42-year-old actor shared his happiness over people’s appreciation for his work from many years ago.

“I feel great seeing people using my memes on social media. It is good to see that your works are doing well out there and people appreciate what you are doing,” he expressed.

Iheme acknowledged the enduring value of his past work, stating, “Even though it has been so many years, people still value it now. So it is good. It shows that you have an asset you can always back up and bank with.”

The veteran actor, widely recognized for his role as Pawpaw in the film ‘Aki na Ukwa’ alongside Chinedu Ikedieze, has received several accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

He was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007 and was recognized as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

Iheme’s humorous clips from Nollywood films have become internet sensations, frequently shared and used across various social media platforms.

In 2019, even US rapper 50 Cent used one of his hilarious clips to humorously threaten his debtors, showcasing the global appeal of Iheme’s comedic talent.