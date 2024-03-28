Menu
Financials

FG directs banks to deduct 0.375% stamp duty charges on all loans

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 28, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has directed commercial banks in the country to henceforth deduct and remit 0.375% on all loans disbursed by them.

The deduction is to be made on the principal loan amount, according to a message sent to customers by banks.

This comes as the government expands the net on transactions covered by the stamp duty charges from regular bank transfers to foreign transactions and now loans.

Recall that banks were also in January this year directed to deduct stamp duty on old foreign transactions between January 2021 to December 2023 by January 31, 2024. Before that, the electronic money transfer levy was only applicable to accounts receiving electronic deposits of N10,000 and above or its equivalent.

In a message sent to their customers on Wednesday notifying them of the deduction, one of the banks wrote:

“Dear Valued Customer,

“We write to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria has directed that all banks remit stamp duty on all loans.

“In line with this directive, 0.375% on every principal loan amount disbursed will be debited and remitted to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“However, all existing approved loans remain unchanged and are to be fully repaid in line with the terms and conditions. We are committed to offering you exceptional service every step of the way.”

According to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Stamp Duty is an indirect tax in Nigeria governed by the Stamp Duties Act (SDA), CAP S8 LFN 2004 (as amended).

It is a tax charged for a stamp or seal applied on a written or electronic document which if executed, makes it a legal document and will be admissible in any court of law.




