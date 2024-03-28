FAAN shuts KFC outlet at MMIA

In response to a social media report by a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM) regarding discriminatory treatment at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has taken decisive action by closing down the KFC outlet at the airport.

According to Mrs. Obiageli Orah, FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, this action is in accordance with Lagos State Law on People with Special Needs. She emphasized that KFC management has been instructed to issue a formal apology to the affected PRM and to post a policy statement of non-discrimination visibly at their facility’s entrance before resuming operations.

The statement released by FAAN reads: “In adherence to Lagos State law on People with Special Needs, specifically Part C, section 55 of General Provisions on Discrimination, which prohibits denying access to any place, vehicle, or facility based on disability, FAAN has closed the KFC outlet at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, effective from March 28, 2024.

“This action follows a social media report by a Passenger with Reduced Mobility (PRM) alleging discriminatory treatment at MMIA, Lagos. FAAN’s MD/CE, Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, promptly intervened by dispatching a management team to investigate the allegation. Based on the team’s findings, FAAN has closed the KFC facility where the incident occurred.

“FAAN has directed KFC management to issue a written apology to the affected PRM and display a policy statement against discrimination prominently at the entrance of their MMIA facility before resuming operations.”