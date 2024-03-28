Dangote, Elumelu, Others Make Tinubu’s New Economic Team

28 March 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a strategic move to bolster the nation’s economic governance frameworks and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the creation of the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET).

The president brought into the economic team major players in the private sector, apparently to ensure a blend and cross fertilisation of ideas.

The private sector drivers in the team is business mogul, Aliko Dangote, top banker, Tony Elumelu, another business icon, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Ms. Amina Maina Begun Ajayi-Kadir, Funke Okpeke, Doyin Salami, Patrick Okigbo, Kola Adesina, Segun Agbaje, Chidi Ajaere, Abdulkadir Aliu and Rasheed Sarumi.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) comprises distinguished leaders and key government officials, including: President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – chairman of the PECC, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Vice-Chairman of the PECC/NEC chairman, Senate President, chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, coordinating minister for the economy and minister of finance, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, minister of agriculture and food security and the minister of aviation and aerospace development.

Others are minister of budget and economic planning, minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, minister of industry, trade and investment, minister of labour and employment, minister of marine and blue economy, minister of power, minister of state (Petroleum Resources), minister of state (Gas), minister of transportation and minister of works.

Ngelale said the PECC will also comprise key members of the organized private sector, with the following members joining for a period not exceeding one (1) year, subject to the President’s directive: Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Ms. Amina Maina Begun Ajayi-Kadir, Funke Okpeke,Doyin Salami,Patrick Okigbo, Kola Adesina, Segun Agbaje,Chidi Ajaere, Abdulkadir Aliu and Rasheed Sarumi.(www.naija247news.com)