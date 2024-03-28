Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Dangote, Elumelu, Others Make Tinubu’s New Economic Team

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

28 March 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a strategic move to bolster the nation’s economic governance frameworks and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the creation of the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET).

The president brought into the economic team major players in the private sector, apparently to ensure a blend and cross fertilisation of ideas.

The private sector drivers in the team is business mogul, Aliko Dangote, top banker, Tony Elumelu, another business icon, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Ms. Amina Maina Begun Ajayi-Kadir, Funke Okpeke, Doyin Salami, Patrick Okigbo, Kola Adesina, Segun Agbaje, Chidi Ajaere, Abdulkadir Aliu and Rasheed Sarumi.

In a statement by Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) comprises distinguished leaders and key government officials, including: President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – chairman of the PECC, Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria – Vice-Chairman of the PECC/NEC chairman, Senate President, chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, coordinating minister for the economy and minister of finance, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, minister of agriculture and food security and the minister of aviation and aerospace development.

Others are minister of budget and economic planning, minister of communications, innovation and digital economy, minister of industry, trade and investment, minister of labour and employment, minister of marine and blue economy, minister of power, minister of state (Petroleum Resources), minister of state (Gas), minister of transportation and minister of works.

Ngelale said the PECC will also comprise key members of the organized private sector, with the following members joining for a period not exceeding one (1) year, subject to the President’s directive: Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Ms. Amina Maina Begun Ajayi-Kadir, Funke Okpeke,Doyin Salami,Patrick Okigbo, Kola Adesina, Segun Agbaje,Chidi Ajaere, Abdulkadir Aliu and Rasheed Sarumi.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Release of Kuriga schoolchildren: Matters arising, by Ikechukwu Amaechi
Next article
Lagos Arraigns Financial Advisor Over Alleged N69m, $10,000 Fraud
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Stock Market Closes Positively, All Share Index rises by 0.32%

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Lagos Arraigns Financial Advisor Over Alleged N69m, $10,000 Fraud

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
28,Mar 2024. The Lagos State government has arraigned a Financial...

Release of Kuriga schoolchildren: Matters arising, by Ikechukwu Amaechi

Naija247news Naija247news -
I WAS overjoyed on Monday watching the released Kuriga...

“16 Parties Successfully Nominate Candidates for Edo Governorship Election, Two Miss Deadline”

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
ABUJA—Sixteen out of the 18 political parties that held...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Stock Market Closes Positively, All Share Index rises by 0.32%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
March 28, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Transactions on the floor of the...

Lagos Arraigns Financial Advisor Over Alleged N69m, $10,000 Fraud

Cases & Trials 0
28,Mar 2024. The Lagos State government has arraigned a Financial...

Release of Kuriga schoolchildren: Matters arising, by Ikechukwu Amaechi

Opinion 0
I WAS overjoyed on Monday watching the released Kuriga...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading