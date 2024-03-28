Court Discharges Mohammed Adoke and Six Others in Malabu Oil Case

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Jabi has discharged former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mohammed Adoke, and six others involved in the Malabu Oil deal.

Justice Abubakar Kutigi upheld the defendants’ no-case submissions, stating that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) failed to establish a prima facie case against them.

The judge criticized the poorly drafted charges and warned the prosecution against similar actions in the future.

Adoke expressed gratitude and excitement, stating that he bears no grudges and will continue to support the government.

He advised prosecuting agencies to adhere to the court’s admonition and uphold the rule of law in their dealings.