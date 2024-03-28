Menu
CBN Unveils N500bn, N200bn minimum capital base for banks to strengthen Nigeria’s Financial Sector

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

CBN Unveils N500bn, N200bn minimum capital base for banks to strengthen Nigeria's Financial Sector

Central Bank of Nigeria Implements New Minimum Capital Requirements

ABUJA – The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the implementation of new minimum capital requirements for banks, aiming to bolster the financial system’s resilience.

Key Changes in Minimum Capital Requirements

As of Thursday, March 28, 2024, commercial banks with international authorization must have a minimum capital base of N500 billion, while those with national authorization are required to maintain a minimum capital base of N200 billion. Banks with regional authorization must have a minimum capital base of N50 billion.

Confirmation and Details

Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, Acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department, confirmed these changes in Abuja. She also disclosed that merchant banks are now required to have a minimum capital of N50 billion, while non-interest banks with national and regional authorizations must have N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively.

**Timeline for Compliance**

According to a circular signed by Mr. Haruna Mustafa, Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department, banks have 24 months, from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026, to meet these new minimum capital requirements.

Purpose and Background

The initiative, initially proposed by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso during the Annual Bankers’ Dinner in November 2023, aims to enhance banks’ resilience and capacity to support Nigeria’s economic growth.

Strategies Encouraged by CBN

To assist banks in meeting the new requirements, the CBN has encouraged them to consider various strategies, including injecting fresh equity capital through private placements, rights issues, or offers for subscription, as well as engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&As), or upgrading/downgrading license authorization.

Clarity on Requirements and Compliance

The circular clarified that the minimum capital requirement comprises paid-up capital and share premium only, excluding Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital. Banks are also reminded to ensure compliance with the minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirement applicable to their license authorization.

Implications for Proposed Banks

For proposed banks, the minimum capital requirement shall be paid-up capital, with the new regulations applicable to all new applications for banking licenses submitted after April 1, 2024.

Mandate for Implementation Plan

Moreover, all banks are mandated to submit an implementation plan outlining their chosen strategies and timelines for meeting the new capital requirement by April 30, 2024. The CBN emphasized its commitment to monitoring and ensuring compliance with these new requirements within the specified timeline.

Predictions and Response

In response to these changes, a recent Ernst and Young report predicts a reduction in the number of Nigerian banks, potentially diminishing to 17 out of the current 24. This reduction is expected due to the challenges posed by meeting the new capital prerequisites set forth by the CBN. The report underscores the critical importance of a resilient banking sector in supporting Nigeria’s economic aspirations, aligning with the country’s ambition to achieve a $1 trillion economy.

Godwin Okafor
